Futuremark To Create Its Own Benchmarks

File this whole post under "kinda neat." Futuremark is a company that creates benchmarking software you see challenging video cards in all those hardware benchmark shootouts. And you've probably even heard of their famous testing program, 3DMark.

Now Futuremark has founded Futuremark Games Studio, a company that will create original IPs running their own engines. The whole setup reminds us of those comics when Superman and Lex Luthor have to team up, and then eventually it gets steamy.

