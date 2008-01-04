Futurist Kurzweil to Predict 20 Years of Gaming at GDC08

The Game Developers Conference just announced that renowned inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil will be delivering one of the keynotes at the upcoming GDC in San Fan. His talk, entitled The Next 20 Years of Gaming, will look at the future of the video game world and electronic entertainment. I expect there will be talk of sex with robots, but maybe that's just me.. and that guy Mark and Mike fell in with at Leipzig.
Kurzweil has written numerous books on science and holds more awards than we have space to print here, well that's not true, but it's certainly more than you would want to read through.
"Bringing the future to life today has always been at the heart of the game industry, so it's essential to have our vision refreshed by one of our greatest living thinkers," said Jamil Moledina, executive director of the Game Developers Conference. "As a technology inventor and prophetic visionary, Ray Kurzweil is that rare individual who can inspire the next evolutionary step forward in what games can do."
The talk is set for Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
I read Fantastic Voyage, The Age of Spiritual Machines and The Singularity is Near, and they changed my life. I even found some of his lectures on Itunes and I find myself impatiently awaiting his next book.
