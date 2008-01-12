Game Informer Reveals Resistance 2

NeoGAFfer Wollan received the latest issue of Game Informer magazine today, and breathlessly rushed to his computer to transcribe details about the cover story - Insomniac's Resistance 2, the follow up to one of the PlayStation 3's biggest hits (and only really good launch title) Resistance: Fall of Man. Highlights include two story modes, one for single player and one for either split-screen local play or 8 player co-op.

Also of note is the introduction of character classes, with players being able to choose from a tank, a specialist, or a medic for multiplayer goodness. Speaking of multiplayer, the game will support up to 60 players online, with players forming up in 4-8 man squads in the lobbies with different objectives during the match to help keep things from devolving into giant free-for-alls. Other details include limited randomized geometry within levels to keep things fresh, graphics and performance that tap more PS3 power than ever before, and much, much more. Check out the GAF thread to see Wollan's complete write-up, or better yet just get your hands on a copy of Game Informer as soon as humanly possible. I've not known their writers to be given to unnecessary hype, so when they end a story with "Resistance 2 will be too epic to dismiss as anything but one of the biggest, boldest, and most high-reaching titles of 2008. It's a game that won't be ignored", I can't help but get just a little excited.

RESISTANCE 2 REVEALED! [NeoGAF - thanks megadude]

