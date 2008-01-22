Game Critics Exchange Folded Notes, Pick Games Of 2007

The Games Critics Awards 2007 Game of the Year rundown is underway. Following a poll of 36 judges (including Crecente, should you take objection to the outcome and need to focus blame), where each had to pick their ten favourite games for the year, the Critics' site is running a countdown of the 10 that scored the most votes. Already revealed is Uncharted, which came in at #10, and Assassin's Creed at #9, with more to be revealed through the week.
