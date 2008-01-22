The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Game Critics Exchange Folded Notes, Pick Games Of 2007

critics.jpg The Games Critics Awards 2007 Game of the Year rundown is underway. Following a poll of 36 judges (including Crecente, should you take objection to the outcome and need to focus blame), where each had to pick their ten favourite games for the year, the Critics' site is running a countdown of the 10 that scored the most votes. Already revealed is Uncharted, which came in at #10, and Assassin's Creed at #9, with more to be revealed through the week.
[Games Critics Awards]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles