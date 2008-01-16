Gamecock's Release Schedule Hits

Earlier today Gamecock announced that their annual mini-con, EIEIO, was moving from California to Texas to coincide with South By Southwest. While the company only has only brought two titles to market so far, they have a ton in the wings. Here's how things official stand with their upcoming games, from Mushrooms to Insects:

Pirates Vs Ninjas Dodgeball XBLA - Feb

Insecticide DS - 2/26

Insecticide Episodes 1 & 2 (Downloadable PC Episodic) - March and April

Hail to the Chimp - May

Mushroom Men:Rise of the Fungi DS - June

Legendary PC Next Gen Consoles - Summer

Mushroom Men:The Spore Wars Wii - Fall

Sabotage 360/PC - Fall

Dungeon Hero 360/PC - Spring 09

Section 8 Next Gen Console/PC - Summer 09