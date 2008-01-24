Gamers Will Be Bored If All Games Like Wii Fit, Wii Sports

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

YawningWiiKitty.png The Wii looks pretty easy to make, huh. Folks think it's just a GameCube version 1.5 with so-so graphics. And the titles Nintendo is releasing for it, like Wii Sports and Wii Fit? Probably pretty easy to churn those out. Wrong! says Nintendo President Satoru Iwata. They are hard to make. He points out:

An astounding amount of effort was actually put into the fundamental development process of these titles [Wii Sports and Wii Fit] . We're investing our efforts in other areas besides graphics and data capacity. However, as I mentioned earlier, if all our games mirror games like Wii Sports or Wii Fit, our gamers would soon grow bored.

Whew. He knows. This should inspire hope at least!
Iwata Asks [Wii.com][Pic]

