The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GameSetApparel Adds New Fine Wearables To Fantasy Line

glorkian_warrior.jpgFormer Kotaku guest editor and chronic workaholic Simon Carless let us know today that the GameSetApparel project has officially expanded, fulfilling the promise of four limited-edition t-shirts made in December. Rounding out the "Games That Never Were" series—and joining the already released Polybius tee are three fresh shirts. Hostage Negotiator II by Alien Hominid artist Dan Paladin, Grabungadung by Schadenfreude Interactive and Glorkian Warrior by comic artist James Kochalka comprise the remainder of fantasy games from creative minds.

Each are differing levels of snazzy and should go a long way to making your torso and shoulder area less naked. Details on each of the limited T-shirts are available at the official site, as are handy ordering instructions.

Game Set Apparel

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles