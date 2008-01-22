GameSetApparel Adds New Fine Wearables To Fantasy Line

Former Kotaku guest editor and chronic workaholic Simon Carless let us know today that the GameSetApparel project has officially expanded, fulfilling the promise of four limited-edition t-shirts made in December. Rounding out the "Games That Never Were" series—and joining the already released Polybius tee are three fresh shirts. Hostage Negotiator II by Alien Hominid artist Dan Paladin, Grabungadung by Schadenfreude Interactive and Glorkian Warrior by comic artist James Kochalka comprise the remainder of fantasy games from creative minds.

Each are differing levels of snazzy and should go a long way to making your torso and shoulder area less naked. Details on each of the limited T-shirts are available at the official site, as are handy ordering instructions.

