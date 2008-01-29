GameSpot Names New Editor In Chief

CNet Networks announced today that GameSpot veteran Ricardo Torres has been named the new Editor In Chief of the online publication, replacing former site lead Greg Kasavin in the role. The site had been without an official EIC since Kasavin's departure in January of last year to work at Electronic Arts. Torres, who shared editorial director duties with former GameSpotter Jeff Gerstmann, has been with the site since 2001 and has been focused on previews and worldwide event coverage.

Torres, who spoke to us recently about the departure of longtime reviewer Alex Navarro, said of the new responsibilities via press release "I'm eager to continue the site's tradition of excellence and I'm confident we can move forward into 2008 and set a new industry standard for how video games are covered." Torres recently set editorial standards for wearing cornrows, pictures of which we desperately wish we had in our possession.

We wish Torres the best in his future endeavors at GameSpot. Full statement from CNet after the break.

GameSpot Names Ricardo Torres Editor-in-Chief

SAN FRANCISCO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Jan. 28, 2008—GameSpot (www.gamespot.com), a leading video game Web site and a property of CNET Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNET), today announced it has named Ricardo Torres editor-in-chief. Torres, who has been a key member of GameSpot's editorial team since 2001, brings a decade of editorial experience to the position and an in-depth knowledge of the gaming industry. As editor-in-chief, Torres will oversee GameSpot's award-winning editorial staff in their coverage of the latest games and breaking news.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to help further GameSpot's position at the forefront of the industry," said Torres. "I'm eager to continue the site's tradition of excellence and I'm confident we can move forward into 2008 and set a new industry standard for how video games are covered."

Previously, Torres was editorial director of GameSpot. In this position, he secured exclusive previews of some of the most highly-anticipated games in the industry, wrote hundreds of reviews and previews for the site, and managed event coverage in the US and abroad. During his time at GameSpot, he has pioneered new content forms, including reviving the popular "Behind the Games" series as a platform to examine different aspects of the game development and the games industry. He was also instrumental in bringing the GameSpot audience groundbreaking live coverage of the PlayStation 3 and Wii launches on the East and West Coasts. In addition, Torres has helped shape the site's exclusive coverage of the industry's most significant events, including the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles and Santa Monica, and international events such as Tokyo Game Show in Japan, the Leipzig Games Convention in Germany, and Microsoft's European events for the Xbox 360.

"Ricardo has been a key member of the editorial team for years," said Greg Brannan, vice president of content, CNET Networks' entertainment and lifestyle division. "I'm extremely confident in his ability to maintain GameSpot's tradition of excellence in being the most reputable and outstanding game content site on the web."

"Ricardo was one the hardest-working, most dedicated people I knew during my 10 years with GameSpot, and he always had a real vision for how the brand could keep growing to best serve game players around the world," said Greg Kasavin, former editor-in-chief of GameSpot. "As a former colleague and a fan, I'm excited to see how GameSpot will evolve under his direction."

Prior to his time at GameSpot, Torres oversaw the videogame coverage at CNET Networks' proprietary game site GameCenter and worked in quality assurance at Rocket Science Games, a San Francisco-based developer.

