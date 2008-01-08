The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GameSpot Owner CNet Eyed for Hostile Take Over

cnetlogo.jpg

The New York Times is reporting that a consortium of "prominent investment funds" have managed to grab up 21 percent of CNet and are now working to kick out the company's directors and take over the majority of the company's board.

The Times piece is based on people who were privy to a memo sent from the consortium to the board about two weeks ago. Among CNet's assets, of course, are gaming site GameSpot and tech site TechCruch.

The consortium is led by Jana Partners and includes Sandell Asset Management, a venture capital firm and entrepeneur Paul Gardi, the guy behind Ask Jeeves tech.

No word on if or how this could possible impact GameSpot.

Investors Said to Seek a Takeover of CNet [NYT]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles