GameStop Holiday Sales Up 35%

Sometimes it seems like I write this post every year. Mega retail gaming store GameStop has announced that the 2007 holiday season saw a record $2.3 billion dollars, an increase of 35% over last year's holiday sales. To put this in perspective, this is more money than I have in my pocket right now. GameStop boss Dick Fontaine cites the proliferation of next-generation consoles as a driving force of the triumph over the numbers of yesteryear.

"Driven by robust domestic and international sales, GameStop achieved the most successful holiday season results ever," said company chairman and CEO Richard Fontaine. "Video game software sales grew by 45%, while the next generation installed base is now triple last year's base and a very positive leading indicator for future sales growth."

In the wake of sales news, the company raised their fiscal 2007 earnings guidance by $US 0.13 a share, indicating that I really need to read up on financial information to better understand what that means. I know it's good at least - otherwise it wouldn't have made it into the press release, after the jump.