Gamestop Puts A Release Date On Metal Gear Solid 4

Kotaku reader/Gamestop employee Sean let us know today that his employer has begun the pre-ordering process for Konami's PlayStation 3 system seller Metal Gear Solid 4, starting today. The retailer has targeted June 17 of 2008 as the game's ship date, near the end of the second quarter release Konami and Kojima Productions promised us on Halloween. While Gamestop has been known to apply impossible release dates to products without a definitive date and Konami itself hasn't officially announced such a specific timeframe, this one is looking largely legit.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots [Gamestop - thanks, Sean!]