GameStrata Launches Today, Tracks Your Stats

For stat junkies, a new site is launching that will track your every move during online gaming sessions. Called GameStrata, the free site will follow your progress in console and PC games by the currently partnered companies Capcom, EA and Sega. What seems so promising is that the service doesn't just track simple kills or wins and losses. Instead, the site aggregates tons of detailed information, like shots fired per match, total amount of damage dealt or frags per minute.

The downside is that GameStrata registration is currently using a token system, requiring you to sign up in hopes of receiving an invite (similar to the moderate pain it was to first join Gmail). But we tested the service and received an invite with no problem after our registration. Here's the full list of games that GameStrata will be supporting at launch:

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PC, Xbox 360, PS3) Battlefield 2 (PC) Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PC) Universe at War (PC, Xbox 360) The Club (Xbox 360) - Coming February 19th

