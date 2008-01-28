GameTrailers TV Debuts Tonight. GameHead is dead. Long live GT TV! The Geoff Keighley hosted video game show makes its triumphant debut tonight at the wee hour of 1 AM on Spike TV. The gang will be exclusively showing off Tiberium and Dark Sector in addition to broadcasting some drunken arcade gaming from LA's Barcade. If you're short on energy and trucker speed, the show will be available soon on Xbox Live and Gametrailers.com.