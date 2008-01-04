The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gaming Chairs Evolve: Witness The Gaming Ottoman

boompod.jpgOne thing that the Consumer Electronics Show isn't lacking are adequate gaming chairs, the kind that gently caress ones bowels with a precisely placed subwoofer in an effort to "get you in the game." This year's CES will be no different, I'm sure, but it will bring at least one gaming chair advancement to the gadget-loving public's attention: the gaming ottoman. Known as the Boompod from Boomchair, it appears to pivot, in an attempt to appeal to the more animated, more spastic gamer seen in television commercials and print ads. Expect plenty of the annual gaming chair coverage you crave and have come to expect from Kotaku when we touch down at CES 08 next week. Rump-on impressions of the Boompod will be posted as soon as is humanly possible.

LumiSource Bringing Gaming Ottoman To CES [Gadget Lab]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles