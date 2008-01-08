Gaming Sales Behind Online Shopping Boom

2007's holiday season saw Americans set new records while shopping for gifts online. While stay-at-home shoppers spent $US 24.57 billion between November 1 - December 31 in 2006, during the same period last year they spent $US 29.17, a 19% rise. Who's to blame for all that spending? Videogames, which were the fastest-growing sector of the market. Total sales of hardware and software were up 129% from 2006, according to market researchers comScore, so all you lazy-ass holiday shoppers, give yourselves a pat on the back. You just made history.

