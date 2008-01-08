The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gaming Sales Behind Online Shopping Boom

onlineshopping.jpg2007's holiday season saw Americans set new records while shopping for gifts online. While stay-at-home shoppers spent $US 24.57 billion between November 1 - December 31 in 2006, during the same period last year they spent $US 29.17, a 19% rise. Who's to blame for all that spending? Videogames, which were the fastest-growing sector of the market. Total sales of hardware and software were up 129% from 2006, according to market researchers comScore, so all you lazy-ass holiday shoppers, give yourselves a pat on the back. You just made history.
[comScore]

Comments

  • Bree Louise Guest

    A nice to know information. online shopping really booms because of it good benefits. Thanks for sharing..

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles