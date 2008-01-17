Gaming's Greatest...Horses

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

barbiehorse.jpgGreatest horses in gaming history? Sure, why not. MTV's Stephen Totilo, aware of the pivotal role they've played in so many of our gaming adventures, is compiling a list of the medium's most memorable steeds. Or, at least, every horse from a game he can remember. And while there are the usual suspects (Agro, Epona) and some unusual - but welcome - suspects (Sunset Riders), I think the list could have done with a few additions.

fog.jpg Where, oh where are the unstoppable cavalry from Microscope's Fields of Glory?

reddead.jpg And Red Dead Revovler? Sure, the highlight was riding a bull at Annie's ranch, but who's going to let a technicality like that stand in the way of things? Not me, that's for damn sure. If you've got any suggestions not already included (*ahem* Barbie Horse Adventures *ahem*), pop on over and let him know.
Help Us Name The Greatest Horse In Video Game History [MTV]

