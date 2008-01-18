GarageGames Reveals Fallen Empire: Legions

It's always nice to put a name with a face. Late last year we posted about a leaked video of a Tribes-like web game from developer GarageGames. Now that web-based FPS has a name, and the name is Fallen Empires: Legions. Other than promising FPS gameplay "at its fastest and finest", the release doesn't really reveal any details, other than the fact that it will be a featured title at InstantAction.com, GG's new web-based games service due to launch later this year. "This is a first person shooter built by hardcore gamers who are wildly passionate about the genre," said Tim Aste, project director for Fallen Empire: Legions. "Legions won't be just any ordinary jewel matching web game; in terms of graphics and gameplay it will set a new benchmark of what the future of gaming will be on the web." From the video and screenshots I've seen so far, I'd say he's right. Productivity is completely screwed.

GARAGEGAMES ANNOUNCES Fallen Empire: Legions FOR INSTANTACTION.COM

3D MULTIPLAYER FIRST PERSON SHOOTER COMING TO THE WEB IN EARLY 2008

EUGENE, OREGON - January 17, 2008 - After months of rumors and a recent video leak on the web, GarageGames today announced initial details for Fallen Empire: Legions, a first person shooter for the recently announced 3D online game platform, InstantAction.com.

"This is a first person shooter built by hardcore gamers who are wildly passionate about the genre," said Tim Aste, project director for Fallen Empire: Legions. "The game design allows for us to create a unique experience that brings FPS gaming back to its roots. Legions won't be just any ordinary jewel matching web game; in terms of graphics and gameplay it will set a new benchmark of what the future of gaming will be on the web."

"We created InstantAction to give ourselves and the rest of the development community an outlet to make the games they want to play. Rather than churning out sequels or licensed games, we're working with developers focused on creating cool gameplay," said Josh Williams, CEO of GarageGames. "Fallen Empire: Legions will be InstantAction's most advanced example of this so far. Marrying core games with the accessibility and social power of the web is a huge step forward in the industry, and I personally can't wait for this game to be released so I can hop on and start playing everyone."

Developed internally by GarageGames, Fallen Empire: Legions combines distinctive freedom of movement with fast paced first-person combat to create strategic, team-oriented gameplay. The InstantAction platform has allowed Fallen Empire: Legions to leverage the best of what the web has to offer, creating an evolving experience for players that can constantly be improved upon. This is first-person warfare at its fastest and finest!

To sign up for the beta test, receive exclusive sneak peeks of Fallen Empire: Legions, and earn free Action Tokens (InstantAction's virtual currency), please visit www.instantaction.com.