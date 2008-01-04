Gas Powered Games Unveils Demigod To Good Peons

The latest issue of Games For Windows *checks mailbox* should be arriving at subscriber's doors any day now, but 1UP teases one of the mag's reveals today, Gas Powered Games' Demigod. The follow up to Supreme Commander borrows from Defense of the Ancients, bringing a multiplayer-focused (demi)god game that blends role-playing, strategy and action into one tasty supernatural package. Like Defense of the Ancients for Warcraft III, hero focused combat is the name of the game. Only one screen, available at 1UP, is only display, but the coming issue of GFW is promised to have many more.

Demigod Revealed [1UP]