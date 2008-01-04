The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

GDC08's Floorplan Hits

gdc08floor1.JPG

This year's Game Developers Conference page just updated with a slew of new information including the floorplans for the new show. Is it just me or is it starting to look more and more like E3? This could be in part driven by Microsoft's continued commitment to the show. This year their meeting room and suite space looks to be more than twice the size of Nintendo's and Sony's combined. Epic's is also insanely large, though they have a lot of sales to do for their engine, so I can see them going big at GDC.

Two more maps on the jump.

gdc08floor2.JPG

gdc08floor3.JPG

