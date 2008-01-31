GDC's A Coming

To: Ash

From: Crecente

Re: Bring On The Bad Haircut

I spent most of the day (the pleasant bits at least) playing Turok online with some Propaganda folks and planning our GDC coverage. It looks like it's going to be quite a bonanza of interesting information and fun talks. Oh and parties, like three or four of them on Tuesday alone. So crazy. I've got a couple of neat surprises lined up for that week which should be pretty fun. Hopefully the readers will like them.

