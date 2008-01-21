Gears Of War Series 1 Figures (All Three, Real Photos)

OK, no more screwin' around. No more pics of Marcus hiding in a dark, dark closet. No more shots of Cole standing proudly in the midnight rain. Action Figure Xpress have started pre-orders for the figures, and blown NECA's cover by posting clear, finished shots of all three figures, including the hitherto-unseen Locust Drone. They're listing a release date of April.
[Action Figure Xpress]
OK, no more screwin' around. No more pics of Marcus hiding in a dark, dark closet. No more shots of Cole standing proudly in the midnight rain. Action Figure Xpress have started pre-orders for the figures, and blown NECA's cover by posting clear, finished shots of all three figures, including the hitherto-unseen Locust Drone. They're listing a release date of April.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink