Germans Get A Free Weekend Pass To Team Fortress 2

In a rare move that favors the Germans above all else, Valve is preparing for a free weekend of Team Fortress 2 starting January 4th. Valve's press release, which is included after the jump in both English and German, calls TF2 "what many are calling the best multiplayer game of 2007", a claim I would tend to agree with. Yes, mein freunds, you'll need a Steam install to get your fill of a gratis-wochenende in the Granary and 2Fort, but it's well worth it if you've passed on playing the game so far. You can even start pre-loading now so that your gratification is instantaneous.

Team Fortress 2: Free Weekend in Germany

All gamers in Germany may experience what many are calling the best multiplayer game of 2007 during the Team Fortress 2 Free Weekend, offered exclusively to German gamers via Steam January 4th through 6th.

The Free Weekend is open to all gamers in Germany during the event. To participate, simply visit steamgames.com and install the free client. To maximize the free play time, Team Fortress 2 is available now for pre-loading, so players can have everything installed and ready to play the moment the Free Weekend begins on Friday, January 4.

The Team Fortress 2 Free Weekend in Germany will conclude on Sunday, January 6 and no purchase is required to participate in the free weekend.

Team Fortress 2 is one of three new games introduced in The Orange Box, a unique collection of new critically acclaimed games from Valve available for the PC, Playstation 3, and Xbox 360 that is winning Game of the Year awards across the world.

For more information, please visit www.steamgames.com

————————————————————————————-

Team Fortress 2: Gratis-Wochenende in Deutschland

Exklusiv und nur für die deutsche Community: Team Fortress 2 - von vielen Spielern als bestes Mehrspielergame aller Zeiten gefeiert - gibt es vom 4. bis zum 6. Januar für ein Wochenende gratis!

Dieses Gratis-Wochenende gibt es nur für deutsche Spieler. Zur Teilnahme laden und installieren Sie bitte Steam kostenlos von www.steamgames.com und folgen den Installationshinweisen. Sie können Team Fortress 2 umgehend im vorraus herunterladen und am Freitag, dem 4. Januar, sofort loslegen und das gesamte Wochenende voll ausnutzen.

Das freie Wochenende endet am Sonntag, dem 6. Januar, und verplichtet Sie nicht zum Kauf.

Team Fortress 2 ist eines von drei neuen Spielen der Orange Box, einer einzigartigen und von Kritikern gefeierten Kollektion brandneuer Valve-Spiele für PC, Playstation 3, und Xbox 360 und die Orange Box gewinnt momentan mehrere Auszeichnungen als bestes Spiel 2007 weltweit.

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.steamgames.com.