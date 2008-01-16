Germans Make Pun Of PS3 For Wii Ghost Squad Ad

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

germans_love_ps3_puns.jpgHow do you know when you've made it? When the Germans, famous for their rapier wit and brooding lifestyle photography send you up in a magazine ad for Sega's Wii shooter Ghost Squad. Obviously, Ghost Squad doesn't take itself too seriously, but who knew the boys and girls in the marketing department were so quick with the PlayStation 3 puns? They don't stop there, apparently, as it seems no game franchise is spared the hilarious Sega of Germany treatment. You guys! I've going to start wagging my finger in mock disapproval if you don't stop!

Please, no Wii Date Rape jokes in the comments. It's beneath you.

Ghost Squad: neue Printanzeige [WiiGamer via UK:R]

