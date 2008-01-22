Gerstmann, GameSpot Founder To Launch New Site?

The whole Jeff Gerstmann/GameSpot affair was a mess. An unsightly one at that. Now that the dust has settled, however, it's probably a good time to read a comprehensive history of the thing, like the one Sam Kennedy has posted over on his 1UP blog. While some/most of the details will already be familiar to you, it's worth checking out some of the new stuff he brings to the table, like comments from an advertiser who's worked with the site to excerpts from GameSpot's advertising kit. Most interesting, though, is Kennedy saying he's heard whispers of Gerstmann joining up with GameSpot founder Vince Broady with the goal of launching a site to "take on GameSpot".
GameSpot's Sad State of Affairs [1UP]
