Get Your Hot Coffee Pay Out Now (The Lawyers Already Have)

hot_coffee_settlement.jpgThe recently settled class action lawsuit against Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive has born cash fruit for those who have had their sensibilities offended by the type of salacious content seen above. Now's your chance to cash in, as the attorneys involved already have, reaping a $US 1 million payment (minus $US 45,000 in costs) as part of the agreement. Your profit? Up to $US 35, should you have the receipt in hand, or as little as $US 5 if your willing to take the time to file. The pay-outs are as follows.

  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas First Edition Disc - Replacement Disc
  • Detailed Store Receipt - Cash payment up to $US 35.00
  • General Credit Card Statement or Check - Cash payment up to $US 17.50
  • Disc/Purchase Details - Cash payment up to $US 10.00
  • No Disc/Purchase Details - Cash payment up to $US 5.00

Gaming Steve noted that the masses are well aware of the settlement opportunities, now that ads are running in magazines like People. Everyone involved has until May 16 to grab their cash. Good luck!

GTA Class Action Settlement [via Gaming Steve]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Anyone who cashes in on this is a filthy thief. Rockstar are not the criminals here - the people trying to cash in on a dodgy legal system are.

    0

