The trio of Guitar Hero III songs that had me waxing nostalgic on my innocent days of youth has now arrived on Xbox Live. 500 Microsoft points nets you the Classic Rock pack, which of course contains Journey's "Any Way You Want It", Foreigner's "Jukebox Hero", and Boston's "Peace of Mind". All three songs carry the "as performed by" tag in front, so you are actually getting the original songs and not some poor hack trying to walk in Steve Perry's footsteps. Even the most vocal opponents of the Guitar Hero DLC pricing policy have to admit that this is one hell of an offering. The pack hasn't shown up on the PlayStation 3 as of this writing, but rest assured it will get there before too long.
GHIII Classic Pack Now Available
