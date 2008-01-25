The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GHIII Classic Pack Now Available

journeydlc.jpgThe trio of Guitar Hero III songs that had me waxing nostalgic on my innocent days of youth has now arrived on Xbox Live. 500 Microsoft points nets you the Classic Rock pack, which of course contains Journey's "Any Way You Want It", Foreigner's "Jukebox Hero", and Boston's "Peace of Mind". All three songs carry the "as performed by" tag in front, so you are actually getting the original songs and not some poor hack trying to walk in Steve Perry's footsteps. Even the most vocal opponents of the Guitar Hero DLC pricing policy have to admit that this is one hell of an offering. The pack hasn't shown up on the PlayStation 3 as of this writing, but rest assured it will get there before too long.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles