Girl Gets Probably The Best Fukubukuro Ever

fuku.jpgFukubukuro boxes/bags are a Japanese new year's tradition. The deal is this: retailers take a bag, fill it with random crap from their store, put a price on the bag and sell it for a cheap price. Retail gambling, if you will. You could get something you really want for a great price, or you could have paid for a load of crap. Julie bought one from Japanese game mecca Super Potato. She paid a little under $US 10. Inside? Seventy-six games for the Dreamcast, Saturn, PlayStation, Game Boy, PC-Engine, Virtual Boy and Famicom. Lucky sod.
