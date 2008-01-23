Gizmondo Exec Free To Terrorise Streets, Ferraris Once More

Former Gizmondo-brand snake-oil salesman and Ferrari Enzo-killer Bo Stefan "Fat Steffe" Eriksson has been released from a Los Angeles jail. Good news for him, but bad news for exotic cars everywhere. The former executive with ties to the failed Gizmondo handheld was arrested on grand theft auto charges and later charged with embezzlement, to which he pleaded "no contest." Old Bo is on his way to either Sweden or Germany now, where we assume he'll start work on Gizmondo Advance or some such nonsense. We simply can't wait to never hear from him again.
Ferrari Swede released from jail [The Local via Jalopnik]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink