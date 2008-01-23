Gizmondo Exec Free To Terrorise Streets, Ferraris Once More

Former Gizmondo-brand snake-oil salesman and Ferrari Enzo-killer Bo Stefan "Fat Steffe" Eriksson has been released from a Los Angeles jail. Good news for him, but bad news for exotic cars everywhere. The former executive with ties to the failed Gizmondo handheld was arrested on grand theft auto charges and later charged with embezzlement, to which he pleaded "no contest." Old Bo is on his way to either Sweden or Germany now, where we assume he'll start work on Gizmondo Advance or some such nonsense. We simply can't wait to never hear from him again.

