Go To Advance Wars Launch, Maybe Get A Free Advance Wars

myawds.jpg Nintendo have sent word that this Sunday (Jan 20), they'll be holding a launch party for Advance Wars: Days of Ruin at the Nintendo World Store in NYC. It kicks off at 1pm and runs til 3pm. Worst case, you line up for a bit, you get a new Advance Wars. Best case, you're one of the first 25 people in line and you get it for free! You know, for all the big AAA games that hit last year, I wasn't half as excited about them as I am this. Above is my DS. At top, you can see it's scarred, for life, by Advance Wars and it's grids. At bottom, you can see why.

