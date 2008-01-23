God Of War III Not Due Til Late 2009

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kratos.jpg Games Radar are reporting that, according to a "reliable Sony source", God of War III won't be finished any time soon. As in, not in 2008, and maybe not even the year after, the source saying it's due to be completed around Christmas 2009 at the earliest. If you don't have a calendar handy, that's aaaages away. Bad news for fans of Kratos and his manly chest, then, and surely (if true) the reason why Sony were trying their darndest to hold off from announcing the thing so "early".
Kratos in no hurry [Games Radar]

