God Of War PSP Trailer, Cover

Still finding it hard to believe a real, AAA PSP game is coming? Best familiarise yourselves with this stuff, then. Sony have released a new trailer for God of War: Chains Of Olympus, along with the final box art. Anyone expecting a break from the topless, furious blood-baths of the other GoW games, you're kidding yourself. No, this one's for anyone expecting simply more God of War, this time as the best-looking PSP game of all time. Cover art's above, while the trailer's after the jump.