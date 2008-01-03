The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Got Problems With The Orange Box On PS3? Valve Wants To Know

orange_box_ps3.jpgValve may not have handled development duties on the contentious PlayStation 3 version of The Orange Box but it now seems more than willing to address whatever issues owners of said version are having. An official feedback thread on PS3 specific complaints has been opened to allow players to "suggest changes and tweaks" giving additional hope that a patch is in the works and will fix not only surround sound issues, but make for an allover better experience for those playing Portal and Half-Life 2 with a SIXAXIS.

The most prominent complaints, unsurprisingly, come in the form of frame rate stuttering and loading times. Connectivity reliability and support for achievements are also common requests, but those with thoughts on the matter should head over to the official forums and make your voice heard. Rock the vote and all that.

[PS3]Orange Box Suggestions / Tweaks & Bugs / Issues [Steam - thanks, hatchetforce!]

Comments

  • Mornelithe Guest

    Since I'm not buying any Valve game...ever. Let alone Orange Box. I could care less about what scrambling they're trying to do afterwards to fix their mess. Screw that company entirely.

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Sounds good. I've been avoiding this until I heard that they were even considering fixing the issues.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles