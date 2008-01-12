Gran Turismo PSP May Have Been Cancelled, Like It Ever Existed

It appears that the perfectly manicured pair of hands in the shot above may be the only ones to have ever gone hands-on with the PSP port of Gran Turismo 4. IGN is reporting that Gran Turismo 4 Portable has been canceled "by the vendor," a fact learned when a staffer received a call from retailer GameStop on the matter. The game, which was announced in 2004 by way of simulated screenshots and UMD and box mock-ups, was layed into 2006. It was pretty much never heard from again, despite Polyphony Digital head Kazunori Yamauchi say that the team was still working on it.

There hasn't been confirmation yet from Sony Computer Entertainment, but we plan to bug them until we get a solid non-confirmation that the game does or does not exist in some form. Yeah, we're looking for something as substantive as GT4 PSP itself!

