Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Dated, Priced

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue hits stores in North America on April 17 for $US 40, it will also be sold as a digital download for the same price on the Playstation Store. If you buy the disc version it comes packed with an extra behind-the-scenes high-def video called "Beyond the Apex".

The precursor to GTA5 will include 60 vehicles, 16 car online races at 60 frames per second and 1080p HD support. The game also supports online racing events, an in-cockpit view with real-time gauges and human animation and support of the vibration Dualshock controller.

"Ten years following the introduction of Gran Turismo(TM) on PS one(R), Gran Turismo 5 Prologue delivers the most realistic and technologically advanced racing experience on any platform," said Jeff Reese, director, software marketing, SCEA. "With 1080p graphics, revolutionary online features like Gran Turismo(TM) TV and the new in-cockpit racing view, the world'sbest-selling racing franchise will once again set the standard for racing games."

The game will launch with Gran Turismo TV, a dedicated online channel on the Playstation Network that will include worldwide motorsport programming.

Is it just me or is everyone else getting confused with all of these demos and prologues? I'm not sure if this is the best way to roll out a triple-A title. Hit the jump for the official fact sheet and a batch of new screens.

With more than 47 million units shipped worldwide, the award-winning Gran Turismo™ franchise has raced far beyond a driving simulator experience; it is a global lifestyle. Setting the bar to unprecedented heights of realism, quality of design and physics technology with every product release, famed developer Polyphony Digital, Inc. continues to obscure the line between simulation and reality with the newest iteration of its blockbuster franchise, Gran Turismo™ 5 Prologue, exclusively for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™).

Available on Blu-ray Disc and as a download via PLAYSTATION®Network, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue showcases the automotive experience that is imminent with Gran Turismo 5. Featuring over 60 meticulously detailed cars — including vehicles by Ferrari, Audi and Nissan — for users to race on five beautifully rendered reversible tracks from around the globe, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue runs in stunning1080p High Definition. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue will also introduce to the franchise an in-cockpit view, providing a unique perspective for racers and featuring real-time gauges and human animations that accurately represent the true performance and handling of each vehicle. Additionally, in conjunction with a robust offline experience, for the first time in the history of the franchise Gran Turismo 5 Prologue will support up to 16 players racing head-to-head online, complete with community events and leaderboards, to quell any question of who is the best driver in the "World of GT."

Dedicated to expanding the user's immersion in automotive culture, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue will feature access to Gran Turismo™ TV, a dedicated online channel available exclusively from PLAYSTATION Network that delivers some of the greatest motorsport and manufacturer content that television has to offer.

• A first for the franchise, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue supports online racing with up to 16 drivers racing simultaneously on a beautifully rendered race track.

• Race more than 60 high-performance and exhaustively detailed cars, including vehicles from Ferrari, Audi, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

• Race on five stunningly realistic tracks, including the Eiger Nordwand, the London City Track and Suzuka.

• A new physics engine delivers next-generation vehicle handling. True to the heritage of the Gran Turismo franshise, this new physics engine provides unprecedented realism and authentic handling specific to each car.

• A new in-cockpit view provides a unique perspective for racers and features a customized dashboard for each of the cars in Gran Turismo 5 Prologue. Real-time gauges and human animations accurately represent the true performance and handling of each vehicle.

• All-new and improved opponent AI for a nail-biting and more strategic race racing experience.

• Access to Gran Turismo TV: a clearinghouse of great motoring TV (video) programming (both HD and SD - all broadcast quality) online through PLAYSTATION Network.

• To extend the realistic driving experience, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue is also compatible with the new DUALSHOCK®3 controller, which has vibration functionality.

• Quick Tune facility allows you to adjust power, tires, suspension and more.

• Gran Turismo 5 Prologue runs in stunning High Definition at 1080p (race: 1080p-60fps, replay: 1080p-30fps)