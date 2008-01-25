Grand Theft Auto IV Dated For April

As has now been proven time and time again, retailers lie, but official press releases from game developers seldom do. It is with these facts firmly established that I give you the official release date for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV - April 29th, 2008 - just in time for a certain Kotaku writer's May 1st birthday. The closeness to said date has Rockstar's Sam Houser extremely excited.

"We are so excited to be releasing Grand Theft Auto IV," said Sam Houser, Founder and Executive Producer of Rockstar Games. "We've pushed ourselves very hard to make something incredible and hope the game sets a new benchmark for interactive entertainment."

Sam does completely forget to mention my birthday in the press release, but we'll just chalk this down as sheer giddiness at the prospect of huge amounts of GTA money coming his way this Spring.