The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Grand Theft Auto IV Wanted Posters Popping Up In Brooklyn

gta_iv_wanted_poster.jpgRockstar Games has begun the "viral" portion of its Grand Theft Auto IV marketing campaign, posting convincing wanted posters on Brooklyn-area telephone poles featuring Niko Bellic, the game's protagonist. The poster warns that Bellic is "wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting at a nightclub in the Hove Beach area of Broker" explaining that the perpetrator is of eastern European descent "which narrows it down to about 95% of the Hove Beach community." The poster jokes "Even we can't arrest that many foreigners" and suggests that Bellic be shot on sight.

The GTA IV poster also features an e-mail address and web site for the Liberty City Police Department. While the site isn't currently up, the e-mail auto responder is. The response is after the jump.

lcpd_response.jpg

Keepin' it classy, as expected, Rockstar.

Thanks for the photo, Chris!

Comments

  • Eric Guest

    Ha! thats cool!!

    But why does it say under RACE: Caucasian??

    isnt he Russian??!!!?!!?!?!

    0
  • drsleepless @The Kula

    I have to agree that its some great advertising. Hopefuly we will see some around here in perth. Cant wait for this game (same as everyone else)

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    This is rubbish, they shouldn't be allowed to pollute and little with this kind of crap. I think local garage sales are about as far as this kind of signage should go.

    0
  • @ Purplesfinx Guest

    No one cares. Go cry to Al Gore.

    0
  • johhny Guest

    f**k al gore and those liberal pansies he hangs with. That poster rocks...great idea Rockstar.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles