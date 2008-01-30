GRAW 2 Co-Op Pack Awaits Your High-Fiving

Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 fans, you've got it bad. You need more GRAW content. We've seen you. Checking your cover at every corner on the way to the shops, laying down covering fire for your wife as she fetches the morning paper, it's sick. You need to stop. You need to get back into playing GRAW. A new DLC pack, just released, may help with this, as it adds a whole new co-op campaign to GRAW 2, taking place over nine maps (two new, seven recycled from earlier Ghost Recon games). Each will also be available for adversarial play, and the whole deal will set you back a quite-reasonable 800 MS points. A free weapons pack, consisting of seven new guns for the game, should also be turning up soon as well. Die-hard fans can revel in the press release after the click, if they so desire.

January 30, 2008 - Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, today announced release of the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter® 2 Co-op Collection, a new downloadable content (DLC) package for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. This new premium content package will enrich and extend the original game by allowing players to expand their LIVE experience with an all-new co-op campaign and a total of nine maps, seven of which are inspired by classic maps from Ghost Recon's illustrious history and two that are totally brand new. This premium content package is available now via the Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for 800 Microsoft points. Take a look below for an outline of the full contents of the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Co-op Collection:

OVERVIEW: The GRAW 2 Co-op Collection consists of five Co-op Campaign missions that continue the story from GRAW 2. In total there are nine maps, seven of which are inspired by classic maps from Ghost Recon's illustrious history and two that are totally brand new. All nine maps (including adversarial versions of the Co-op Campaign maps) have exquisite visuals and support all of GRAW 2's thousands of customizable game modes.

ACHIEVEMENTS: The Co-op Collection offers nine new achievements for GRAW 2, totalling 125 achievement points.

CO-OP MAPS

New Co-op Campaign - Story: Manuel Suazo Azcona has emerged as the leader of a new rebel movement in El Salvador. Azcona's plan seems to be an attempt to destabilize the governments of both El Salvador and neighboring Honduras. Once their respective governments are weakened, he will incite the people to try and overthrow both countries' U.S.-backed leaders. The Ghosts are being sent in to quell this uprising before it starts. They must first stop the rebel incursions over the two nations' shared border and then hunt down the rebel leaders one by one. If they fail, America's efforts in the region could be set back by decades.

Caves - (Ghost Recon®)

§ Azcona's squads are using the nearby caves as an operational base for raiding army convoys across the river. Detain and extract the rebel leader and recon the area for any hidden weapon caches.

Railroad Bridge - (Ghost Recon)

§ Intel reports the rebels are moving on a command post 60 clicks southeast of here. Protect the command post, recon the local rail line and hunt down the informant providing intel to the rebels.

Battlefield - (Ghost Recon)

§ The last rebel unit in the area is holed up in the village of Venta. An allied armor unit on the edge of town is pinned down by artillery. Ghosts, knock out the enemy comm transmitter, then escort the armor through the village.

Plantation - (Ghost Recon®: Island Thunder®)

§ Intel shows a rebel leader's motorcade is moving through the farms south of here. Take out his convoy and destroy all of the surrounding ADATS before Sabre Seven arrives for extraction.

Swamp Airfield - (Ghost Recon: Island Thunder)

§ Azcona's rebels have occupied a small island airfield. Recon the area for intel on this operation and destroy all aircraft to prevent any means of escape. The landing strip is targeted for an air strike so get out ASAP.

ADVERSARIAL MAPS

Business Park - (Brand New) / Suitable for 8 to 12 players

§ Narrow alleys connect open courtyards with overlooking balconies in this concrete corporate paradise.

Rooftop - (Brand New) / Suitable for 8 to 12 players

§ Sitting on top of the world, the rooftop structure of a skyscraper has lots of cover and vertical combat.

Caves - (Ghost Recon) / Suitable for 12 to 16 players

§ Rolling terrain, forest and a cave structure tucked into the side of the mountains.

Railroad Bridge - (Ghost Recon) / Suitable for 12 to 16 players

§ A deep valley with a rail bridge spanning overhead, hilly and wooded areas nearby.

Battlefield - (Ghost Recon) / Suitable for 8 to 12 players

§ Open terrain with pockets of war-torn buildings, under the limited visibility of black skies and pouring rain.

Plantation - (Ghost Recon: Island Thunder) / Suitable for 12 to 16 players

§ Wet, foggy airfield located in the heart of a murky swamp.

Swamp Airfield - (Ghost Recon: Island Thunder) / Suitable for 4 to 8 players

§ A bright, sunny day overlooks the plantation fields and nearby structures, including a large warehouse.

Prison - (Ghost Recon: Island Thunder) / Suitable for 4 to 8 players

§ This dilapidated structure has many paths in and out.

Castle - (Ghost Recon) / Suitable for 12 to 16 players

§ The mighty castle walls and excavation within provide lots of cover and CQB, while thick wooded countryside offers ample stealth and sniping opportunities.

*More Guns Pack - Free Weapons DLC!

The "more guns pack" is a free DLC that includes 7 additional weapons to be used in the Single Player Quick Mission mode in GRAW 2. These new weapon models are from all over the world, and give a new twist to the Ghost's cutting edge arsenal. The GRAW 2 More Guns Pack is a FREE download DLC available now!