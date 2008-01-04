Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition, Register Now

We told you about the new Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2008 a few months back, but now the book has its own site that provides the opportunity to flip through some of the content (straight passed the horrid cover). Granted, it's been about 18 years at least since I've paged through a Guinness book, but it's far from what I remember (lots of tables of stats with only a few pictures). Now the layout resembles a magazine more than anything—which may be a cover for meaningful content as much as it is eye-appealing.

In addition, gamers can now register with evidence of their own records and apply to be part of Guinness' effort to set a world record in Guitar Hero III (pending they live in London, NY, Sydney, Toronto, LA or Paris). Playing a little GHIII sure beats the hell out of eating a Cessna airplane (or at least passing the thing out after).

Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition [via sidebar]