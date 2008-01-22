Guitar Hero Goes $US 1 Billion

Around 26 months ago, Guitar Hero was an instant cult classic. Today, it's officially a $US 1 billion franchise. Apparently this milestone comes in video game record time (not partially fueled by the ease with which developers can churn out new versions of the game). In addition, since the launch of Guitar Hero III, users have downloaded five million songs (we're guessing they mean just for GHIII, but the press release is a bit unclear). If so, that total is double the figure that Rock Band has released (granted, GHIII has been out longer).

Activision pats themselves on the back after the jump. Rock Band awaits penalties for extended celebration.