Big day for numbers! And while most talk of the day's numbers has centred around Nintendo, Halo and Call of Duty, you'd do well not to forget about Guitar Hero. Because between Guitar Hero II's continued sales on PS2 and 360 and Guitar Hero III's appearance on 360, PS3, PS2, Wii, PC & Mac (we're not counting Rocks the 80s out of spite), the series as a whole pulled in over $US 820 million in the US during 2007. Which, according to the NPD, is a new record for a franchise in a single year. If it didn't cost more than most other games that would warrant rapturous applause. Since it does, though, it'll have to contend with polite clapping.
Guitar Hero Sets US Franchise Sales Record
