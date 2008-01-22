Guitar (Lessons) Hero

To: Bash

From: Crecente

Re: To Shake Hands or Not to Shake Hands

It's funny, I think that a lot of cultures view the shaking of hands with raised eyebrows, it isn't very sanitary if you think about it, but hey, it's what we're used to.

So my son is getting to the age where he is beginning to take on a whole bunch of after school activities. He's taking up swimming and running (we're going to add biking soon and then next year triathlon training), he does pottery classes, he spends an hour a week studying math to stay nearly two grades ahead of his class, he's doing flag football next month and soon cub scouts. But both my wife and I feel it's very important that he take up a musical instrument. I took piano and trombone when I was a child and Trish took piano and violin.

So we ask him what he'd like to study and almost before we get the question out he answers: Drums! My wife, without skipping a beat (heh) tells him that his arms are too short and he'll have to wait till he's older to take up drumming (like maybe 21), So he quickly responds: Guitar, no, bass! and does a little air guitar, ala Jack Black. I ask him why he wants to take up guitar and he says,: "Guitar Hero"

I don't think I want to be in the room when he discovers someone's replaced the buttons with strings. It's not going to be pretty.

