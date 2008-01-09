The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Gundam Musou Coming to PS2

gundammusoucomingtops3.jpg Gundam meets Dynasty Warriors mash-up Gundam Musou did pretty good on the PS3 and so-so on the Xbox 360 as Gundam Musou International (or "Dynasty Warriors: Gundam in America). So why release it on the PS2! That's right, Bandai Namco Games is bringing the title to the PlayStation 2 late this February. Dubbed Gundam Musou Special, it'll have a new scenario and mobile suits. No word on a Western release, but something tells me they'll call it Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Special. Call it a hunch.
    I hope they do a western release - the Gundam fans over here are eager for it.

