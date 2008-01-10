The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo & Transformers, Together At Last

haloformer.jpgHalo and Transformers? Together? Works with me. The whole Star Wars/Transformers thing already killed my sense of canonical authenticity, anyway. Which - strangely enough - is exactly what this custom Master Chief Transformer is: a custom-modded Star Wars Transformer, based on the existing Commander Cody/Turbo Tank figure. Which means it loses a lot of points for not transforming into a Warthog, Mongoose or other Halo-affiliated vehicle, but still scrapes by because, well. It's a Halo Transformer.
Custom Halo Transformer [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles