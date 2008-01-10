Halo & Transformers, Together At Last

Halo and Transformers? Together? Works with me. The whole Star Wars/Transformers thing already killed my sense of canonical authenticity, anyway. Which - strangely enough - is exactly what this custom Master Chief Transformer is: a custom-modded Star Wars Transformer, based on the existing Commander Cody/Turbo Tank figure. Which means it loses a lot of points for not transforming into a Warthog, Mongoose or other Halo-affiliated vehicle, but still scrapes by because, well. It's a Halo Transformer.
Custom Halo Transformer [Siliconera]
Halo and Transformers? Together? Works with me. The whole Star Wars/Transformers thing already killed my sense of canonical authenticity, anyway. Which - strangely enough - is exactly what this custom Master Chief Transformer is: a custom-modded Star Wars Transformer, based on the existing Commander Cody/Turbo Tank figure. Which means it loses a lot of points for not transforming into a Warthog, Mongoose or other Halo-affiliated vehicle, but still scrapes by because, well. It's a Halo Transformer.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink