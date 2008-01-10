Halo & Transformers, Together At Last

Halo and Transformers? Together? Works with me. The whole Star Wars/Transformers thing already killed my sense of canonical authenticity, anyway. Which - strangely enough - is exactly what this custom Master Chief Transformer is: a custom-modded Star Wars Transformer, based on the existing Commander Cody/Turbo Tank figure. Which means it loses a lot of points for not transforming into a Warthog, Mongoose or other Halo-affiliated vehicle, but still scrapes by because, well. It's a Halo Transformer.

