Halo 3 Beats Out Wii Play For Best Selling Video Game of 2007

Today's NPD sales numbers reveal that Bungie's Halo 3 was the best selling game in the United States in 2007, with a whopping 4.82 million copies sold. Nipping at Master Chief's heels was Nintendo's own Wii Play. It sold through a staggering 4.12 million units to the masses.

Despite generally negative review scores, it would seem that Wii owners were consumed by the prospect of more mini-games (and a second Wii remote) nearly on par with the thirst that Xbox 360 owners had for more Halo. An impressive feat for Nintendo, but more impressive for Microsoft, considering Wii Play had a seven month head start on the first-person shooter.

The top ten best selling games in the USA for last year are after the jump.

01. Halo 3 (Xbox 360) - 4,820,000

02. Wii Play with Remote (Wii) - 4,120,000

03. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360) - 3,040,000

04. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (PS2) - 2,720,000

05. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 2,520,000

06. Pokemon Diamond (DS) - 2,480,000

07. Madden NFL 08 (PS2) - 1,900,000

08. Guitar Hero II (PS2) - 1,890,000

09. Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360) - 1,870,000

10. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 1,820,000