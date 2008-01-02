Halo Celebrated In Military Heraldry

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

teamslayer.jpg Kotakuite John points us towards a collection of US military patches he's been perusing. Most will mean both jack and crap to you unless you're in the services, but one in particular should stand out. This one, from a detachment of the 15th Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron. Nice seeing the storied tradition of basing military insignia on skulls, hot chicks and wild animals has now been expanded to include nerd Halo references.
Awesome U.S. Military Patches Part 2 [Super Punch]

