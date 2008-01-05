Halo Mini-Busts Bring Greater Detail, Less Limbs

We've featured both McFarlane's and Kotobukiya's take on a replica Master Chief previously, and while both are great, they lack the detail to be found in these mini-busts from Gentle Giant. Available in March for $US 55, they'll ship in three variants: one with an assault rifle, one with a plasma sword and one double-wielding those useless Brute guns. The increased detail comes at a cost, however: lovers of Master Chief's thighs and dainty feet will bemoan this half-body replica, while shoppers with an eye on a particular colour/weapon will be bummed to hear that orders are being filled "randomly", making these the most expensive lucky-dip figures we've ever seen.