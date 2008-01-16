The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Harpooned, The Only Japanese Whale Research Simulator

harpooned.jpgEver wanted to play the role of a Japanese science vessel performing "very important research" on Antarctic whales?

You know, that super special type of research that supposedly involves killing and eating them? Yeah, that kind.

If this sounds like you (oh dear), then you should probably check out Harpooned: Japanese Cetacean Research Simulator - unless you're particularly sensitive to the issue, in which case just ignore the rest of this post, grab an inflatable boat and head south.

According to its Australian creator, Conor O'Kane, Harpooned was built using the Torque Game Builder and is Windows-only. Gameplay wise, it's your run of the mill scrolling shooter. The objective is to shoot whales and collect their remains (for massive combo points) while avoiding protester boats and icebergs.

It's free to download and play, and the perfect way to relieve the anger and outrage.

Harpooned: Japanese Cetacean Research Simulator [Official site, thanks Conor]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Killing whales is bad, but dang that game sounds like a BLAST! Combos! Awesome.

    0
  • Timbo Guest

    This game's sick. Whoever made it should be shot and fed to the Japanese.

    0
  • Richie Guest

    I hope the message gets to the rest of the world before it's too late....
    OR...
    They hit all the ice-bergs.

    Research my ass... unless its how fat can we get before the world runs out...

    Goodonyer mate.

    0
  • J Guest

    I think you really missed the point, Logan.

    Harpooned is satirical. Bitingly so. It becomes clear pretty quickly that this is a game with an activist bent that aims to raise awareness and ire over whats going on in the Antarctic waters right now.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @J: Nope, I didn't miss the point. But I'd rather people form their own opinions of the game, instead of me telling them what to think.

    0
  • Australian internet censorship – at last, the game version | GameWitz Guest

    [...] games developer called Conor O’Kane, who (as Kotaku puts it) “is no stranger to using games as a vehicle for political satire“, has developed a Flash-based game where you can while away the hours trying to stop Bad [...]

    0
  • Australian internet censorship – at last, the game version | Pj News| Latest Daily News About World News, Business, Tech and Entertainment Guest

    [...] games developer called Conor O’Kane, who (as Kotaku puts it) “is no stranger to using games as a vehicle for political satire“, has developed a Flash-based game where you can while away the hours trying to stop Bad [...]

    0
  • Australian internet censorship – at last, the game version | ArcadePortal Guest

    [...] games developer called Conor O’Kane, who (as Kotaku puts it) “is no stranger to using games as a vehicle for political satire“, has developed a Flash-based game where you can while away the hours trying to stop Bad [...]

    0

