Wow, we've made it 11 days into the new year without posting the Haruhi Suzumiya dance video. WTF is wrong with us?! (Hit the jump for that.) This Japanese ad features a Max Fatory "Figma" figurine of character Yuki Nagato from hit anime/manga/game Haruhi Suzumiya. The Figma line supposedly poses very well. By the looks of that stop motion animation, it does! Goes on sale Valentine's Day. How romantic.
Haruhi Figures You Can Move All Smooth Like
