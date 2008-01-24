Haze Delayed Again

Free Radical's drug-friendly FPS Haze has been delayed yet again. Now it's been pushed back for a vague release within the 2008 fiscal year, meaning sometime between April 2008 and March 2009, for any and all platforms. Yes, that's quite a wide range, but the news came out in a financial report, not a press release packaged neatly for gamers to devour. I blame my own, nasal, not-so-kind impressions for destroying the team's progress. Apparently even Crecente's more positive take couldn't balance out the jarring to Free Radical's studio.
Good. Will give them time to fix the frame rate (which I experienced first hand - played it at eGames).