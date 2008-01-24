The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Haze Delayed Again

img_1.jpgFree Radical's drug-friendly FPS Haze has been delayed yet again. Now it's been pushed back for a vague release within the 2008 fiscal year, meaning sometime between April 2008 and March 2009, for any and all platforms. Yes, that's quite a wide range, but the news came out in a financial report, not a press release packaged neatly for gamers to devour. I blame my own, nasal, not-so-kind impressions for destroying the team's progress. Apparently even Crecente's more positive take couldn't balance out the jarring to Free Radical's studio.
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Good. Will give them time to fix the frame rate (which I experienced first hand - played it at eGames).

