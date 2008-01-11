The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

HD DVD Exclusive Transformers Running on PS3

080104_02.jpg Haven't tried this, but apparently a Japanese gamer was able to rip HD DVD exclusive, burn it on Blu-ray and get it running on a PS3. What use used:
• HD DVD drive
• Copy of Transformers HD DVD
• Drive for Blu-ray disc writing
• BD-R/RE disc
• HD DVD rip shareware "AnyDVD HD"
• EVO file demu freeware software "EVOdemus"
• TS file demux/remux freeware software "TSremux"
• BD lighting software "Ulead Burn.Now" (BD drive bundle)

Hit the jump for the four step procedure:

1. With AnyDVD HD, rip a EVO file of the HD DVD Transformers
2. Using EVOdemux and rebuild, the necessary image and voice are selected
3. Convert EVO file into BDMV form with TSremux.
4. Burn onto BD-RE with Ulead Burn.Now

Once again, we haven't tried this, so we're not sure if it works or not (or even if these directions are correct). This fella was apparently able to get it on Blu-ray — though, he wasn't able to get subtitles transferred over. Let us know if you are able to do this successfully.
Transformers on Blu-ray PS3 [Pocket News via Hobby Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles